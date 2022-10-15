CBSE Invites Application for Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child

The Central Board of Secondary Education invites online applications from eligible students for the merit scholarship scheme for single girl child.

CBSE is inviting applications for CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child who passed class 10 in 2022 from CBSE and is currently studying in class 11 from any CBSE-affiliated school. The scheme was started by the CBSE in 2006.

Additionally, the Board is also accepting applications for the single girl child scholarship class 10 2021 (Renewal 2022) scheme (those that were awarded in 2021).

Eligible students can apply for single girl child scholarship 2022 scheme and single girl child scholarship 2021 renewal at the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scholarship and renewal is November 14, 2022. Verification of documents and application by school will be done between October 21 till November 21, 2022.

Only those girl students are eligible for this scholarship who are the only child of their parents and have scored less than 60 per cent or more in first five subjects in class 10. In addition to this, the monthly tuition fees should not exceed Rs 1500 per month in class 10 and 10 per cent enhancement for class 11 and 12.

Merit Scholarship Scheme: How to Apply

- Visit the CBSE official website- cbse.gov.in.

- Scroll down and click on scholarships.

- Find the “Guidelines and Application Forms 2022/Apply Online".

- Click on the ‘Single Girl Child Scholarship - 2022’ for fresh application.

- Or, click on “CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X for Renewal.

- Enter their roll number and date of birth to fill the application.

- Check all the details before submitting the form.

- After submission, school will verify the student’s SGCS-X application.

The reason behind the CBSE merit scheme is to recognise the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and provide encouragement to meritorious students. For more details regarding the scholarship, candidates can check the official website

