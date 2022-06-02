CBSE Invites Applications for Excellence in Teaching, School Leadership Awards 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called for applications for the Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership awards 2021-22. Every year, on the occasion of Teachers’ day, which is celebrated on September 5th, the board honors outstanding teachers and principals of its affiliated schools. The award, which award is aimed at motivating the teaching fraternity of CBSE-affiliated schools, recognise the exemplary work done by the fraternity in enhance the quality of teaching and learning. Each awardee gets a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

For this years entry, candidates can apply online through www.cbse.nic.in, cbseacademic.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application is June 20. Candidates must note that only online applications will be accepted.

A number of top scorers equal to four times the number of honors in each category from the final merit list will be shortlisted based on general criteria. For deciding the inter se merit, the following criteria will be used -

a. Experience in related field

b. Age

c. Higher Qualification

d. Percentage in Educational Qualification.

CBSE Awards: Eligibility

For teaching category award, candidates should be presently working with the private schools affiliated to CBSE and must have completed at least 10 years of regular service as a teacher in either CBSE or any other recognized Board of school education affiliated school(s) by March 31, 2022 can apply.

For principal category award, all Principals of the private schools affiliated to CBSE who have completed 10 years of regular service as a teacher and 5 years as a Principal in CBSE affiliated school(s) by March 31, 2022 can apply.

Teachers or principals retired on March 31, 2022 or after may also apply if they fulfill all other conditions. Further, teachers or principals who have already received CBSE honor can apply for the National Awards to Teachers by the Ministry of Education, if they are still otherwise eligible. Candidates must note that principals cannot apply in the category of teachers and an applicant can apply under only one category.

