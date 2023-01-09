CBSE Launches 24X7 Psychological Counselling for Class 10, 12 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the launch of 24×7 counselling facilities for Class 10 and Class 12. The exam authorities took the decision as students will be returning to a full-fledged board exam schedule after a hiatus of three years. CBSE, via IVRS, tele-counselling, and podcasts, will communicate and counsel students.

The examination body announced the introduction of counselling facilities which was earlier slated for launch in February. “For the ease and familiarization of the students the board had already made available the sample question papers, Exam pattern, and marks distribution on the website. However, to provide psychological support and solutions to the students, the counselling facility will begin in January this year," read an official statement by CBSE.

IVRS will be the first counselling approach used. For students and parents, CBSE offers free IVRS service around-the-clock at the board’s toll-free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, Hindi and English information and recommendations about stress-free exam preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions (FAQs), COVID prevention, key contact data of CBSE offices, etc., may be accessed from anywhere in the country.

CBSE will offer counselling services via voluntary tele-counseling services, just as IVRS. By calling 1800-11-8004, the Board is offering this complimentary service from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Saturday.

This year, 84 principals and counsellors from India and other nations are offering this service. Of these, 11 are in Nepal, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Singapore, while 73 of the principals and counsellors are from India. CBSE will also make bilingual podcasts on these same topics on its website ,cbse.gov.in.

The board said that it has provided numerous important messages on social media throughout the year. CBSE used YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram platforms to actively communicate with the learners. Students can also view and listen to audio-visual content on topics including youth experiences, aggression, depression, internet addiction disorder, and exam stress. Multimedia content on a variety of subjects like unique learning difficulties, drug use disorders, and life skills was also made available to the students. The practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 of CBSE are underway. The board exams will begin next month.

