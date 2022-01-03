CBSE Postpones Last Date to Upload Classes 9, 11 Registration Data, Apply Till January 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has deferred the last date of uploading the registration data for classes 9 and 11 students. The extension was given after considering the problems faced by schools and parents due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The registration process can now be completed without late fees till January 6. The previous last date for uploading registration data was December 30, 2021.

Other terms and conditions of the registration will remain the same as mentioned in the notification issued on December 8, 2021. The extension, however, will not impact the registration process of schools in gulf countries and their schedule shall remain as given in the circular dated December 10.

CBSE affiliated schools need to register their students of classes 9 and 11 online at cbse.nic.in. The information such as name, parents’ name, date of birth, and others need to be checked carefully before the final submission as no correction will be allowed later. Only the candidates whose names will be mentioned in the registration data will be eligible to appear in classes 10 and 12 board examinations for the academic session 2022-23.

For successful registration, a recent passport size photograph of the students along with their birth certificate, mark sheet of the previous class, and a soft copy of their signatures need to be shared with the application form.

Candidates also need to pay registration fees of Rs 300 within a four-day window after registration completion. So, in case, the registration is finalized by January 6, the fee can be paid up to January 10 without any late charges. If the registration is not completed by January 6, candidates will have the option to complete the process by giving an additional Rs 2000 late fee. The window to complete the registration with a late fee will be open from January 7 to 14. For visually impaired students, there will be no registration fee charged by the CBSE.

