CBSE Discontinues Checking OMR Sheet on Same Day

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to stop evaluating the answer keys or OMR sheets on the same day. Now instead of checking the answer sheets, the Centre superintendents will “pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the exam is over in the presence of the observer," CBSE said in an official notice. The Centre Superintendent and observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing on the OMR sheets. The packed OMR sheets will be sent to regional offices.

This has come after many teachers had highlighted errors in the OMR sheets, and question paper. Teachers had earlier debated that the OMR sheets should be evaluated digitally to ensure that results are evaluated in an error-free mode.

CBSE too had acknowledged mistakes by stating, “There may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys.. CBSE has a well-settled system to address such issues." It had asked teachers to continue evaluation as per the answer keys.

As per the current practice, teachers would evaluate the OMR sheets right after the exams on the same day. The board had followed the practice earlier to release one of the fastest results for its term 1 exams.

The board would still have to declare results sooner as this year there will be two board exams. After the ongoing term 1 exams, the classes would continue and term 2 exams will be held in March- April.

The first-ever term 1 board exams have been in controversy over repeated glitches in the exams. In the 10th English exam, a sexist passage had sparked a controversy. CBSE eventually dropped the passage and decided to give full marks to all students for the same. Class 12 sociology exam too had a question on Gujarat violence. Without much uproar, CBSE issued an apology shortly after the exam. The question asked students to name the government under which anti-muslim violence took place in Gujarat 2002. Apart from these several spelling mistakes, missing options etc have been reported by teachers and experts in board exams.

