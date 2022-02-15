Not Tomorrow, CBSE Yet to Finalize Term 1 Result Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to finalise the result dates. While it is expected that the CBSE will announce term 1 results in February itself, the board is yet to release any confirmed dates. Based on communications between schools and teachers it was earlier anticipated that CBSE will release class 10 and class 12 board exam results on February 16, however, CBSE has now officially denied the rumours. The board, however, did not confirm the exact dates.

While CBSE had said that it will announce one of the fastest results for term 1, its been more than two months after the exams that students are still awaiting their scores. Over 30 lakh students had registered to appear for CBSE board exams this year. This is the first time that students will be appearing for two board exams in one year. This move, claims CBSE will ensure better marks for students. Those who score low will get a chance to increase their score in term 2, however, students have been demanding cancellation of term 2 board exams.

Not just CBSE but many state board students too want an exemption from board exams. A group of 15 students had approached Supreme Court and had asked them to cancel board exams. The case is yet to come up for hearing. Last year too SC had ruled in favour of students and ordered for an alternative mode of assessment. While no exams at all were held for the 2021 batch, for the 2020 batch too the board exams were stopped mid-way due to the pandemic.

