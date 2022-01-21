CBSE Results Controversies: From Allegations of Teachers Helping Students to Error in Question Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has only held the examinations for half or 50 per cent of the syllabus yet, however, the board has been roped in multiple controversies. This was the first time that CBSE is holding class 10 and 12 exams in MCQ mode and the students were given their own school as exam centres while this was done to help students travel least distance, some schools have complained this acted as an unfair means of practice.

CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA), Tamil Nadu had alleged that teachers helped during the MCQ exams. The CSMA, in a letter to the board, alleged that schools awarded high marks to their students. It also alleged that students were instructed to write ‘c’ in the answer box if they were unsure about the answer so while checking, it can be completed into ‘a’, ‘b’ or ‘d’, depending on what the correct answer was.

The board had stopped checking by teachers on the same day mid-way during the exams. In its announcement, CBSE did not clarify if the decision was taken based on the raised complaints or not. CBSE, however, ensured that results would be announced in fair mode and the board has a committee to resolve all queries raised by teachers, students etc regarding the board exams.

Apart from cheating allegations, the board will also look into the queries raised on alleged errors in answer keys and question papers as well. This year, CBSE has allowed schools to raise errors within stipulated times. Some controversial topics like a question on Gujarat riots in the class 12 sociology exam and a sexist passage in the class 10 English exam also attracted ire for the board. The questions were later dropped and the board will give marks to all students for dropped questions.

Now, CBSE is all set to announce the results for the term 1 exams. The results will be based on the final answer key. Both answer keys and scorecards will be made available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The result will be announced in January. While the board has not shared exact dates, reports claim that results can be announced by January 24.

