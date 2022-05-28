CBSE Results: Student Given Different Marks by School and Board, Plea Filed in SC

The Supreme Court has directed the CBSE to reconsider grievances of the students if they face any difference in marks calculated by the central board and the respondent school. The Comptroller of Examinations has been asked to take appropriate action.

The petition was filed with regards to the 30:30:40 formula used for evaluating classes 10, 11 and 12 in the CBSE 2021 board results. The board had resorted to alternative assessment as the written exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner students were represented by advocates Kartik N Shukul and Abhikalp Pratap Singh. The plea stated that the respondent school have allotted them particular marks, whereas the CBSE results uploaded on the portal showed much less than those given by the school.

To this, the school committee said that it followed all the instructions as mentioned in the CBSE portal. It did not have any power or option to moderate or assign marks to the students on its own. Further, the school committee argued that the entire process was done precisely as per the CBSE instructions and now it is putting the onus of its wrongs on the school. They added that if the moderation process was wrong or inaccurate, the responsibility and onus lies with the CBSE and not the school adding that the board is trying to cover up the inaccuracy and blaming it on the school.

A bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice JB Pardiwala have now asked the Comptroller of Examination to take assistance of a technical team an explain the flow of algorithm and software that provides for different marks deduction of student. The matter will next be heard on July 12.

