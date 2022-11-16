CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till Nov 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the single girl child scholarship 2022. Candidates can now register for the scholarship through the official website, cbse.gov.in, until November 30. The schools are required to verify student applications up to December 12.

The CBSE single girl child scholarship 2022 is open to all single girls who have completed class 10 in CBSE-accredited schools during the academic year 2021–2022 and are currently enrolled in class 11. The education board has even extended the last day of registration for students who need to renew their scholarships which were awarded to them last year.

CBSE provides the single girl child scholarships to deserving single girl students who are the only child of their parents, have passed the CBSE class 10 examination with 60 per cent or higher marks, and are continuing their education in classes 11 and 12. Selected candidates are awarded a monthly scholarship of Rs 500. The scholarship, under this scheme, will be paid for a maximum of two years.

CBSE single girl child scholarship 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the website - cbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to, ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’.

Step 3. A new tab will open now. Choose the type of application- fresh or renewal.

Step 4. Upload all the needed documents and complete the application form.

Step 5. Submit the form and make a copy of it for future reference.

The scholarship scheme was launched by the central board in 2006. The recipients of this single girl child scholarship are encouraged to pursue their desire to learn and seize new opportunities. The reason behind the CBSE merit scheme is to recognise the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and provide encouragement to meritorious students.

