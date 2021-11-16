CBSE Term 1 Exams Begin; Rules to Know Before Entering Exam Hall

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 term 1 exams begin today - November 16. On the first day of the examination, students will appear for entrepreneurship and beauty and wellness subjects. This is a minor subject and not all students will appear for the exam.

This year, CBSE has changed its exam pattern and has decided to hold two board exams in offline mode. The board has said that it will conduct term 1 exams in multiple-choice (MCQ) mode, while the term 2 exams will be held in subjective exams. It has also divided the subjects into minor and major.

According to the CBSE date sheet 2021, the exam of minor subjects will be held from November 16 and the major subject exam will be conducted from December 1. The board exam will be held for 114 subjects in Class 12 mostly from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Ahead of the CBSE board examinations, here are some important guidelines that students have been advised to follow while appearing for exams —

— The term 1 exam of CBSE class 12 will be in the MCQ format. Students will be given OMR sheets to mark their answers. Students are advised to use a black or blue ballpoint pen for filling the OMR sheet.

— Exams will be held on 50% of the syllabus. Exam to be held for 90 minutes, beginning from 11:30 AM. Students will be given 20 minutes as reading time for the question paper.

— Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam to avoid the last-minute rush. Due to any reason, if any student fails to show their admit card at the exam center, he/she will not be allowed to take the exam.

— Students must have to carry their admit cards to the exam hall to appear for the exam. Keeping in mind the Covid situation, students have been advised to wear a face mask, carry sanitisers and ensure social distancing.

— Students are barred from carrying electronic devices to the exam hall.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of plea seeking hybrid exams (online and offline) of class 12 board exams to November 18. The plea is represented by advocate Sumanth Nookala. It has been filed by a group of six students demanding the students be provided with the option of appearing for the exams in online mode.

