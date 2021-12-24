CBSE Term 1 Board Exams Allegedly Leaked, Schools Helped Students, Claim Association

CBSE term 1 board exams were allegedly marred by malpractice. A CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleges that many schools shared the question paper with students ahead of the exam. Since students were asked to appear for the exam from their own schools, the CSMA alleged that many teachers helped students with answers.

In a detailed letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), an association in Tamil Nadu, CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) has alleged paper leaks, loopholes, and consequent malpractices in the system. The letter said that teachers are providing students with the answer keys, apart from leaking questions through Local Area Network and WhatsApp. The letter also requests the board to scrap the CBSE term 1 exam.

“Such kind of malpractices in the CBSE Class 10, 12 exams resulted in awarding high marks to undeserving students and have prejudiced genuinely performing students and disciplined schools, who have been left demoralized and disappointed," the letter said.

After the class 10 and class 12 exams were bifurcated into two terms by the board for the academic year 2020-21, MCQ and OMR sheets were introduced in July and both teachers and students got very little time to get familiarised with it. This resulted in dependence of CBSE sample papers for practice by the students, the letter alleged. The board was also criticized for making changes in the 11th hour in guidelines and exam patterns.

Most of the malpractices took place because, due to Covid-19 related restrictions, students appeared for their boards in their own respective schools. The CSMA said that this allotment of self-centres created ‘major issues’.

The letter has further alleged that the term 1 question papers were downloaded almost an hour before the examination commenced, between 9:45 am to 10 am. Apart from being leaked through WhatsApp and LAN, even hard copies were being provided to students. The students were made to wait in private halls where entire answers were briefed out to them.

One allegation by the CSMA was that the students, if unsure about an answer were instructed to write ‘c’ in the answer box, which would later be completed into ‘a’, ‘b’ or ‘d’, depending on what the correct answer was. This was an easy work around as a smaller case ‘c’ can be changed into the other three letters.

The association pointed out that even though the board later found out about this malpractice and changed the format to capital letters, it was too late as several key exams were already done. Even after the change in format, students were asked to leave the answer box blank if unsure, and would later be filled in by the invigilator.

In view of all the malpractices and loopholes, the CSMA demanded cancellation of the term 1 exams and invalidate the marks scored by Class 10 and 12 students.

