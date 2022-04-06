CBSE Term 1 Board Exams to Have 30% Weightage in Final Result? Board Yet to Decide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 exams will carry 30 per cent weightage and term 2 will have the remaining 70 per cent weightage in the final result calculation, claimed a recent circular viral across socia media platforms. The board has, however, clarified the notice is fake and no such announcement has been made. CBSE is yet to finalise the weightage of both terms in final result.

The board had divided the syllabus into 50-50 but the exact amount of marks dedicated to each term are yet to be notified by the board. It is likely that the weightage of both the terms will be declared during the time of announcement of the term 2 results. The final scores will be calculated on the basis of term 1, term 2, internal assessments, and practicals.

Advertisement

Also read| CBSE Term 2 Exams From April 26: Last Leg Preparation Tips From Past Year Toppers

The fake notice started doing rounds on social media platforms amid ongoing debates among students and teachers and students about the weightage of each term. Several students have been demanding that the weightage of term 1 results be reduced due to the alleged cheating that took place in several schools.

While the board is yet to issue any statement on this, since in the first term students gave exams from their respective schools, there were reports that students got help from their teachers during the exam. As per the students, giving equal weightage to both terms would be unfair for those who did not cheat during the term 1 exams.

Read| CBSE Term 2 Admit Card Release Date: When & Where to Download, What to Check

Students and teachers are currently demanding that the term 1 exam results should have about 10 to 30 per cent weightage in the final results. The remaining marks should be allotted to the term 2 and internal assessment scores.

The board, for term 2, has said that the students will be allocated not their respective schools as exam centres but different schools. The term 2 exams for both classes 10 and 12 will commence on April 26 and continue till mid-June.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.