CBSE 12th Term 1 Result Date: Changes in This Year's Result, Know Top 5 Things

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the class 12 board exam results soon. If reports are to be believed then class 12 results will be out in the coming week. CBSE, however, is yet to make an official announcement about the result. CBSE is likely to announce the result directly and no advance notice is expected, like in class 10 term 1 results.

This year’s results are going to be very special. This is the first time that the board is holding exams twice in a year. The term 1 results are not final but a component of the final result. Not just that, irrespective of marks in term 1 results, students will be allowed to take term 2 test.

Here is a list of changes students can expect from CBSE 12th Term 1 Result:

Two exams in one year

From this year CBSE Board will be conducting class 10th and 12th examinations in two terms. This year, the board announced that there will be two exams and two results for class 12. As of now first term exams have been over and results ate awaited and students have started to prepare for term 2 exams. The CBSE term 2 exams will begin on April 26. The result of term 1 and term 2 are independent in the sense that those who do or do not clear term 1 will both get to sit for term 2 exams, however, when it comes to the finals. CBSE will club both term 1 and term 2 score to create teh final result.

Syllabus divided

Traditionally, for board exams students had to prepare from the complete syllabus and appear for the exam. But this year, as the boards exams have been divided into two the syllabus has also been split, giving relief to students. The term 1 will have 50 per cent syllabus exams and the term 2 will have the rest of the syllabus. Further, the passing masks have also changed. Traditionally, students were required to get at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exams. This year, since the total number of marks for the theory exam in the term 1 examination is 40, the passing mark is expected to be 13. The overall syllabus has also been reduced by 30 per cent.

No student to pass or fail

The board has also announced that from this year no student will be marked as fail or pass based on their first-term exam results. The final result will be determined using the scores from both terms as well as internal assessments and practicals. Students who would be unhappy with their term1 scores will be given another chance to improve their scores in term 2 exams.

No marksheet online

From this year students will not get the scorecards from the board, unlike the previous board exams. Students’ scorecard after the first term 1 will be sent to their respective schools and students will then receive the final mark sheets after the announcement of term 2 results. For the final results, schools will add the practical and theory marks and share the detailed list with students. There will not be any result on the official websites, in this case.

New exam pattern

This time, the board changed the evaluation criteria. As per the new criteria, the board started a two-term formula. In term 1, there was multiple-choice questions meaning out of the four options, students had to choose and mark the correct answer. Meanwhile, the term 2 paper is going to be subjective and will feature a mix of questions from multiple-choice, short answers to long answer questions.

The final result consisting of term 1, term 2, and internal assessment scores combined will be released after term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will begin on April 26. CBSE will issue a pass certificate, mark sheet only after the final result.

