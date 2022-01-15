CBSE Term 1 Result Not Today, Here's When to Expect Scorecards

Over 30 lakh students are waiting for their results of term 1 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Earlier it was expected that the board will declare the results by January 15, however, sources in CBSE have informed News18.com that the result will not be announced today. Infact, it is likely that students could check their scores by next week. Once the result is out, the students can download scorecards from the official website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The board had earlier asked schools to check the answer keys on the same day. Several schools later reported errors in the answer key and question paper. Not only was the same day checking process was stopped midway by the board but the board will also carry-out the rechecking process for questions on which errors were raised. Thus, it is reportedly taking longer time to evaluate the process of both classes 10 and 12 exams.

In CBSE 10th and 12th term 1 exams, there were many errors. From a sexist passage in class 10th exam to a question on Gujarat violence in class 12. From spelling errors to providing answers without a question. At time of exams, board had said that before announcing results it will have proper machenism to resolve these issues.

It must be remembered that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat and the final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over.

Once the results would be out, students will want to know how to download their scorecard, so here are the steps to get your scorecard for the term 1 exams.

CBSE Term 1 exams: How to check scores?

Step 1. Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link - ‘CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022’

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4. Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5. Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

The class 10 exams concluded on December 11 while class 12 was completed in December last year. CBSE had earlier announced that it will declare results in record time as it has to start the remaining part of the session within the stipulated time. After the entire sesssion is completed the term 2 exams will be held. The term 2 exams will be held in March, April, considering the Covid-19 situation. This is the first time that the board is holding two exams for the same batch.

Meanwhile, CBSE is also expected to release the term 2 dates 2022 board exams soon. These exams have been scheduled to be held on March-April, 2022 and the CBSE datesheets will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

