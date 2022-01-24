CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result: How to Check Scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 board exam results soon. As per reports, it may be released today, January 24, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.
The term 1 examination for session 2021-22 were held in November and December and now, students are eagerly waiting for their results. Students who are waiting for their results can check it on the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and/or cbseresults.nic.in once announced.
>Also read| CBSE Term 1 Result: Experts Who Drafted Controversial English, Social Exams, Dropped
CBSE Term I Board Exams 2022 results: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official website and click on the results option
Step 2. After that, you’ll be redirected to an external website
Step 3. Choose 10th/12th result
Step 4. You’ll be asked to enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth as mentioned on your admit card
Step 5. Fill in the required credentials and click submit
Step 6. Now, your result will be visible on the screen. You’ll be able to download the result as well
It has been seen in the past that due to heavy traffic, the website does not respond well during the result day. Students can also opt for other apps like DigiLocker or UMANG app to check their results if the website doesn’t work properly or can get the results via SMS facility.
CBSE Term I Board Exams 2022 results: How to check via SMS
Step 1. Go to the message body of your phone
Step 2. Type cbse10 or cbse12, space, your roll number
Step 3. Send the text message to 7738299899
Step 4. Once the results are declared, you will receive the result in SMS
CBSE Term I Board Exams 2022 results: How to check via Digilocker
Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal
Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage
Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.
Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.
Step 5: Next, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Click on Class 10/12 result
Step 7: Either enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board
Step 8: The CBSE marksheet will be displayed on the screen
>Read| CBSE Results Controversies: From Allegations of Teachers Helping Students to Error in Question Papers
From the academic session 2021-22, CBSE formulated a new assessment module for classes 10 and 12. The two-term module evaluates the performance of students in an academic year. In each term, students will only have to study 50 per cent of the syllabus. In term 1, the paper is was conducted in MCQ format, whereas in term 2, it’ll be subjective and feature both short and long type questions. The term II is likely to be held in March-April this year. Earlier, classes 10 and 12 boards used to happen once a year only.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.