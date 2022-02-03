CBSE Term 1 Result Date: When and Where to Check Score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for the term 1 board exams of classes 10 and 12 in the first week of February. However, an official confirmation of the date is still awaited. The results were to release in January but have been deferred twice.

The term 1 exams were held in November-December. Once released, the results can be checked online at CBSE’s official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, the results will also be uploaded on the DigiLocker app and website. Students will also be able to check their results by sending an SMS in prescribed format to a number issued by the CBSE.

As per CBSE, the passing criteria for both classes is 33 per cent marks in aggregate and individual subjects. The board had divided the exams into two parts this time — terms I and II. Each term is to cover the syllabus by 50 per cent. This time, the board will not declare pass or fail. The final result will be published only after the term II results are declared. The final result will be on the basis of both the terms.

Furthermore, CBSE is expected to release the datesheet of the term II board exams soon. While the term I exam of the CBSE class 12 board featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs), the term II paper will feature subjective questions including both short and long answer type questions. The question paper will have some internal choices as well as comprise of subjective and case-based questions.

The exams will be held for a duration of two hours, however, only if the Covid-19 situation is conducive by then. If the term II exams could not be held due to the pandemic, the results will on the basis of the term I, internal and practical assignments.

Last year, CBSE had to cancel the physical examination for the classes 10 and 12 board exams due to the outbreak of the Covid-19. Marks were allotted to candidates on the basis of their performance in internal examinations and past classes. As many as 99.04 per cent of students had passed class 10 in 2021 and 99.37 per cent of students cleared class 12 board exams.

