CBSE Term 1 Result 'Fake' Circular Asks Students to Visit 'Centre' to Get Credentials for Marksheets

A circular stating that CBSE term 1 board exam results will be announced on January 25 has been doing rounds on the internet. The circular states that the results will be available through the “centre of educations" and students will be given a unique username and password via their centres. “These credentials will be required to log into the new web portal to obtain the result." It further explains, “Board has decided to adopt this new process to ease navigation within the portal."

CBSE has not asked students to visit any place or meet anyone to get their results instead, CBSE results are announced at official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to download their OMR sheets from the official websites. While the exam process has been changed, CBSE board aspirants will not have to visit any link or place to get their scores. This result will be a marks-only result and the final result will include term 1, term 2, and internal assessment.

CBSE in an official tweet said that it is ‘for students’ and condemned the fake circular.

The term 2 exams are scheduled to be held soon, however, the term 1 result date is not announced. Since over 30 lakh students are awaiting their term 1 result dates from CBSE, the panic has led to misinformation and the circulation of fake circulars.

The CBSE term 2 exams will have subjective questions including short and long type questions. In case, term 2 exams are not held, the final result will include only the term 1 exam and internal assessment. Thus, term 1 results are most critical, however, there have been many controversies in term 1 exams. A section of schools had allegedly helped students cheat in exams.

There were also several questions which were allegedly wrong in the CBSE term 1 exam. While for most of the questions, CBSE had said that it will check with the panel and announce corrections, if any at the time of releasing the final answer key, there were some questions which were removed while exams were still on and the board had said that it will award full marks to all students for specific questions. CBSE has now dropped the experts who framed questions on Gujarat violence in class 12 sociology and the expert who added sexist passage in the English 10th exam. For both these questions, students will get full marks.

