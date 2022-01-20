CBSE Term 1 Result Likely by January 24? Here's How to Estimate Marks Ahead of Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result for the term 1 board exams by January 24, Monday, claim reports. Officials from CBSE informed News18.com that no date has been finalised yet. CBSE usually makes an official statement on result dates via Twitter only a day ahead of the D-day.

The Board had earlier said that students can expect results around January 15, however, the final result date is yet to be announced by the board. This is the marks-only result, implying, students will be given marks but no pass, repeat or compartment score will be announced this time.

Students can estimate their score ahead of results by the answer key released by the board. This was the first time ever that the board exams for both 10th and 12th were held in MCQ or multiple choice questions format. The CBSE had released answer keys for almost all subjects at cbse.nic.in. While many teachers claimed that there were errors in answer keys and the question papers, the answer key can still give an estimate their scores based on the same. The final answer key will be released along with results.

Stduents need 33 per cent marks to pass the exam. In exams having both practical and theory aspects, students will have to pass each section individually. The term 1 exams hold more importance as in case if CBSE term 2 exams are cancelled the final results will be announced based on term 1 results and internal assessment only. As described by the board in the beginning of the year, the internal assessment will include, for class 10, three periodic tests, student enrichment, portfolio, and practical work, speaking listening activities will be considered. For class 12 the internal assessment will include unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How to Estimate Marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the class 12 question paper and answer key section

Step 3: Check for the class and subject for which you want to check the answer key

Step 4: Answer key will be available in pdf format and download it

Step 4: Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

To calculate the probable scores, candidates need to first keep a notepad handy. Check the answer key given in the answer key, if it matches your response in the exam, give yourself one mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers, thus award zero for wrong answers.

The answer keys, however, might have errors. There are certain questions in CBSE term 1 exams which were cancelled by the board including a sexist passage in class 10 English paper and a question on Gujarat violence in class 12th sociology paper. For questions scrapped by CBSE, full marks will be given to all students, irrespective of their response. Further, there were many errors in the answer keys as flagged by teachers. The CBSE had admitted the mechanism cannot be error-free and had asked teachers to raise, objects if any within the stipulated time. The objection raised will be studied and if accepted, changes will reflect in the final answer key.

