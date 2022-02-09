CBSE Term 1 Results to Have 50% Weightage in Finals, No Student to Fail

Over 30 lakh students who registered for classes 10 and 12 under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are eagerly awaiting their term 1 results. It is likely that the board will announce the results in February and the result dates can be expected any day now. The CBSE term 1 exams were special as this is the first time the board exam were held in MCQ-type format, the first time for annual boards to be bifurcated into term-wise exams and results.

The CBSE Term 1 result too will be different than usual. The marks obtained in term 1 exams will have a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the final result. No student will fail in the term 1 examination of class 10 and class 12.

Apart from the theory aspect, the marks awarded by schools as internal assessment will also be included in the term 1 marks. This time the students who are absent in the examination will not be given average marks. However, CBSE will decide the calculation of the final scorecard. Students will not be given any pass or fail status for the term 1 exam. They will be given the final mark sheet only after the term 2 exam results.

Under the New Education Policy 2020, CBSE and CISCE Board are conducting class 10th and 12th examinations in two terms. The final result will consist of term 1 and term 2 exam scores as well as the internal assessment score will be calculated.

Meanwhile, the date sheet for the class 10, 12 term II exam have not been released yet. CBSE is expected to hold the term 2 exams in April, while the term two practicals will be in March. The term II will have some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

