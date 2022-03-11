CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th Datesheet Out, Exams From April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed datasheet for term 2 class 10 and class 12 board exams at cbse.nic.in. The exams will begin on April 26. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBSE has asked parents to ensure that their ward is not sick before appearing for the exams to ensure the safety of other students. Exams will be held in physical mode. Students will have to wear masks while writing exams. Exams for both 10th and 12th will begin at 10:30 am. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time before the exam.

“As schools were closed due to the pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between two exams in almost all subjects," said CBSE. Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such exams have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for preparation of these exams, it added. It also added that other competitive exams like JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the datesheet.

CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam Schedule

April 26: Entrepreneurship

April 28: Biotechnology, retail, food nutrition, library

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri,

May 6: Sociology

May 7: Chemistry

May 10: Food production, design

May 11: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujrati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Persian, Kashmiri, Mizo,

May 12: Marketing

May 13: English

May 17: Business Studies

May 18: Geography

May 19: Fashion studies

May 20: Physics

May 21:Yoga, Early childhood care, AI

May 23: Accountancy

May 24: Political Science

May 25: Home science

May 26: Hindustani Music, health, Cost accounting, Shorthand, Health care

May 27: Financial Markets, textile design

May 28: Economics

May 30: Biology

May 31: Urdu, Sanskrit, Carnatic music, Geospatial technology, taxation

June 1: Banking, agriculture

June 2: Physical education

June 4: National Cadet Corps

June 6: Painting, graphics, Sculpture

June 7: Mathematics, applied mathematics

June 9: Tourism, salesmanship

June 10: History

June 13: Informatics

June 14: Legal studies, Sanskrit Core

June 15: Psychology

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam Dates

April 26: Painting

April 27: English

April 28: Retail, Automotive, Agriculture, Health, Multimedia, physical activity trainer, Health care

May 2: Home science

May 4: Hindustani Music, elements of bookkeeping and accountancy

May 5: Mathematics (standard and basic)

May 6: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

May 7: Sanskrit

May 8: Science

May 12: Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri

May 13: Elements of Business

May 14: Social Science

May 17: Hindi music, National Cadet corps, Bodo, Japanese, Bhutia, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu

May 18: Hindi

May 21: Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Lepcha

May 23: Computer application

May 24: Information Technology

The datesheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 3500 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of students fall on the same date, claims CBSE.

The term 2 exams will be held in a subjective mode. It will be conducted on the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus. The first half of the syllabus has been covered during the term 1 exams. The term 1 result si expected soon and the final result will consist of both term 1 result, term 2 marks, and practicals and internal assessment.

