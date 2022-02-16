CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Mathematics Board Exams: Important Tips to Score Maximum Marks

As students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 are readying themselves for the upcoming term II exam, it is time for them to take note of certain things about the exams since it is going to be a subjective type unlike the term I exam which was a multiple choice-based exam.

This time, the exam will be based on various skills such as competency skills, thinking skills, reasoning skills, case-study and numeracy skills. While it will test students on 50 per cent of the total syllabus, performing well will require thorough practice to fill the learning gaps in students who have been taking online classes for a while now.

Pre-board assessments can help identify some of these gaps, and sample papers published by CBSE can come in handy to practice and revise. Educators will play an enabling role in this process and students must commit to the rigor of preparation while distributing their study hours smartly.

Due to the constant switching of learning modes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, strengthening the students mentally is going to be a key factor in getting good results in the CBSE board exams 2022. Therefore, the first important tip for writing the exam is to be in the right mindset before you appear for the exam.

Here are some more tips that will help students prepare for the CBSE class 10 mathematics exam:

>Study hard and revise: CBSE question papers are based on the NCERT textbook, so students must study thoroughly from the NCERT textbook and practice from the exemplar. On the day of the examination, you must revise all formulae.

>Prioritise questions: In the examination hall, take a few deep breaths and read the question paper thoroughly to prioritise your attempts section-wise. It is better to first attempt the questions which you are confident about and then move to the difficult ones. If you encounter that you may be taking extra time for certain questions, it is best to attempt these at the end since they end up breaking your speed.

>Concentrate: Some questions require numeracy skills, so perform calculations patiently. Follow the sequencing carefully, mark the question number before attempting the question. Avoid writing the question in your answer sheet, it consumes precious time.

>Neat and clean paper: Write neatly and wherever possible draw figures, particularly in coordinate geometry, surface area and volume, circle, and application of trigonometry (height and distance), which will draw the attention of the evaluator to your response.

If you finish the exam early, take the remaining time to revise. Typically, students need 1 hour to 1 hour 20 minutes to finish the examination. It is wise to spend the remaining time revising your answers and checking for mistakes if any. Make sure you have attempted all questions and not missed any. Finally, tag your supplementary answer sheets properly.

>– Authored by Anjani Kumar Rai, Mathematics Coordinator, VidyaGyan

