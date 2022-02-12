CBSE Term 2 Class 12 English Preparations: From Practice Writing to Important Chapters, Exam Pattern

Two years into the pandemic, pushing students back and forth between online and in-person teaching and learning. The online learning mode has been difficult for students, especially those who are preparing for their boards. Many of them have just finished their CBSE Term I and have started to prepare for their Term II examination. To ease their burden, here are a few tips and trick for their all students preparing for their Grade 12 English examination.

>Study schedule: Devise a solid study schedule and prioritise the subjects and course you want to study. Create an uncluttered space in your house to prepare for the exam without any disturbance.

>Practice writing: Practicing writing answers will go a long way in helping students understand the important key points given in literature lessons. The CBSE has already uploaded some sample papers with subjective questions therefore, writing long answers demonstrating concept-based knowledge for a two-hour paper subjective exam will become easy.

>Attention to detail and presentation: While taking the final exam, the students should be mindful about their handwriting, spellings, grammatical conventions and the relevance of their answers in line with the questions. The students should write neatly with legible handwriting, with proper gap between words. They should be mindful of the overall presentation of their answer sheet. Remember to label the questions carefully, underline key words in your responses and align them properly.

>Text books: Students must read their prescribed text books (Flamingo & Vista) thoroughly and draft mind maps of all the prescribed chapters. This will render a better insight into the lessons and help present a critical analysis in your response.

>Sample papers: Going through the sample question papers of grade 12 English and the question bank given on CBSE official site at (https://cbseacademic.nic.in/qbclass12.html) will be very beneficial for the board students for every subject. Most importantly, students need to be calm and composed, and have faith in perseverance.

The article is written by Ruby Hore, who is PGT English VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr (UP)

