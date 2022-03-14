CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet Has Irked Maharashtra Board Students, Here's Why

After the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) term 2 datesheet was released, the Maharashtra board students have taken to social media to demand more gaps in their exams. As per the students, there are very few gaps between one exam and another leaving them little time for preparation. Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams will continue for more than a month. For CBSE students, 12th exams begin on April 26 and end on June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Board students have expressed their disappointments to the state education minister, Varsha Gaikwad and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). They also said that this has led to exam stress and the majority of students say they lack time to prepare for the exams. The class 12 exams are being held from March 4 to 30 and class 10 from March 15 to April 4.

Advertisement

Also read| From Bihar to Tamil Nadu, Know When Will State Board 10th, 12th Results be Out

The ongoing Maharashtra Board exams have been in controversy even before it began. The students had earlier demanded cancellation of the offline exams too due to Covid-19 and said that since the classes were held online, the exams too should be taken in the same manner.

Now, during the exams, cases of mass cheating have been reported. There have also been reports of the Maharashtra class 12 chemistry exam being leaked. While Gaikwad denied the leak, she agreed that a female student had sneaked a mobile phone inside the exam hall and cheated by sending images of the question appear and receiving answers via images.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the class 12 chemistry paper has been allegedly leaked in Mumbai. As per the police, it could have been leaked by a coaching centre owner from Malad. The Vile Parle police have arrested the owner of a coaching centre in this regard. Earlier, several students and teachers have also said that mass cheating is being held at several exam centres across Maharashtra. Students alleged that photos of question paper and answers were shared via Snapchat.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.