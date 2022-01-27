CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet Likely in Coming Week

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the dates for the term 2 exams in the February first week. Over 30 lakh students who have registered for classes 10 and 12 are awaiting their term 2 exam dates. The term 2 exams will be different from the term 1 exams. While the term 1 exams were multiple choice based term 2 will have subjective questions. Considering the number of cases have started to decline in some areas and vaccination drive has also been rolled out for kids in the 15 to 18 years of age group, the board is considering holding offline exams.

If reports are to be believed then the practical exams will start as early as February end while theory exams will be held in March-April. The exam dates will be known in February. Most of the questions in term exams will have one-mark, 2-marks, 3-marks, and 5-marks questions. The board has released detailed sample papers for term 2 exams on its website and is unlikely to cancel the exams. Board is likely to announce results for term 1 in the first week of February and soon after that, the dates for term 2 exams will be issued.

This is in stark contrast to the demands of students. Students have been demanding deferment of the exams or online exams for the second term. Many also said that it is unfair that batch of 2020 had some papers cancelled, the batch of 2021 had all papers cancelled and for the batch of 2022, board exams will hold exam papers twice. Students have stated several petitions and online campaigns seeking the cancellation of term 2 exams.

There are some students who do support term 2 exams as a move to increase their marks in boards, however, they too are demanding more time to practice, especially considering for the most part of the academic year the classes have been held online.

Earlier, CBSE had assured students that having two-term exams will be in favour of students and would result in better marks. As reported by News18.com earlier, Sanyam Bhardwaj, comptroller of examination CBSE had said, “the percentage of failure will also be reduced and children will get a chance to improve themselves. They will be able to focus on their studies in a better way."

Last year, no board exams were held and the pass percentage was at an all-time high. As many as 99.04 per cent of students had passed class 10 in 2021, a jump of over 8 percentage points from 2020 when 91.46 per cent had passed. In Class 12 the pass percentage was at 99.37 per cent, up from 88.78 per cent in 2020.

