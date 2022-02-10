CBSE Term 2 Dates Get Mixed Response, Cancelation Demand Flood Twitter Again

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 board exams from April 26. Students will be appearing for the first subjective exams of the year as term 1 were MCQ-only exams. Over 30 lakh students who registered for the classes 10 and 12 boards will be taking their second board exams this year. This is the first time that CBSE will be holding two board exams in a year. This was introduced as a solution to the pandemic as well as a move to make board exams low-stake.

The decision has received mixed reactions from students. While some are appreciating the move of CBSE to announce exam dates about a month ahead of the exam to allow preparation, however, some are claiming that having two board exams that too amid a pandemic is unfair to them. A digital protest demanding online exams or online classes or internal assement based results like last year have resumed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many also claim that delayed exams and delayed results will impact those who are preparing for studying abroad. The CBSE board exams will base its final result based on term 1 and term 2 scores combined.

CBSE will release fresh admit cards for the term 2 board exams for classes 10 and 12. The admit cards will be available at cbse.nic.in. New exam centres will be allocated to students which will be different from the term 1 exams. In term 1 exams, students took exams from their own schools, however, many cheating cases surfaced at that time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.