CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: How to Write Paper to Get High Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2022 term 2 board exams for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to begin from April 26. This time, the board exam pattern will be kept subjective. Therefore, students must give more emphasis to practising writing of answers. If you know the best way to write the answers in the board exam, then it becomes easier to score high marks.

Due to the closure of the school for the last two years, the writing habit of the students has reduced. With only three days left for the CBSE term 2 exams to start, it is essential to practice writing as much as possible. Further, while preparing for the board exam, know the exam syllabus thoroughly.

Students must always write the answer in the board exam in clear handwriting. The font should not be too small or too big. Keep in mind, the examiner who checks the copy will not have time to understand your handwriting. Try to write to the point answer in the board answer copy. Do not write anything without meaning just to fill the page.

Even if you do not know the answer to any question, then definitely attempt it when you save time. Your result can be better even by 0.5 marks. Do not write too slowly for the sake of handwriting. If you write slowly in the beginning of the exam to maintain good handwriting, then you will never be able to finish the paper on time. Keep the writing speed right from the beginning.

While calculating the final result, CBSE is likely to give more weightage to upcoming term 2 boards. Although it is yet to announce the exact weightage of each of the terms, as per sources, the term 2 exams which will get the most weightage. The final result will include term 1, term 2, internal assessment, and practical exam marks. Earlier, the board had said it will give equal weightage to both term 1 and term 2, however, after protests from students and teachers, it is expected to be changed.

