CBSE Class 12, 10 Term 2 Exams From April 26, Term 1 Results Awaited; Schools Not to be Exam Centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 exams from April 26, the board announced in an official notice. The CBSE term 1 dates are yet to be announced. The official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in is not loading for many students. There is still no clarity whether or not the term result is out yet. A section of students had earlier asked the board to announce term 2 exam dates ahead of term 1 results to ensure their exam preparation is not affected.

Unlike term 1, students will be allocated different exam centres for term 2 exams. This comes after allegations of cheating in term 1 exams. While the allegations that certain schools had helped students while attempting board exams could not be proven, CBSE has decided to allot exam centres for term 2 papers. The board in the official notice said, “students will appear in examination from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years."

“The 1 exams have already been conducted by the board. The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking in consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to conduct the term 2 exams in offline mode only," the board said in an official notice.

A large section of students had asked CBSE not to hold term 2 exams at all. The students had demanded no exams as they alleged that it was unfair for their batch to have two board exams as the batch before them had none. Further students also alleged that in online classes their preparations are not up to the mark.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on a pattern different from the term 1 exams. The term 1 and term 2 exams combined will make up for the final result. The term 2 exams will be theoretical while the term 1 exams were MCQ-only. As revealed by CBSE earlier, term 2 exams will have a short type and long type questions. The exam will have an internal choice and will be held for two hours. The theory paper will be for 80 marks while the rest of the marks will be dedicated to internal assessment or practicals. The allotment of marks for theory and practicals changes from subject to subject. CBSE has also released sample papers for the clarity of students.

The term 1 and term 2 exams will have 50 per cent of the syllabus. Each term will be considered to create the final result. The final results will only be announced after the term 2 exams are held. No student will be declared pass or failed based on term 1 score only.

