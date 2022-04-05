CBSE Term 2 Exams From April 26: Last Leg Preparation Tips From Past Year Toppers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 exams are slated to begin April 26 for both classes 10 and 12. While the class 12 exams will begin with entrepreneurship, class 10 will commence with painting. Unlike term 1, wherein the question paper featured MCQ format, the second one will be held in the subjective mode.

This means, a different preparation strategy. The questions will feature some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. With just a few days left for the final exams of the session, here are a few tips by the topper of CBSE 2020 and 2021 on what went into acing the boards:

Hiteshwar Sharma

Hailing from Chandigarh, Hiteshwar was the topper of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector-15, Panchkula, he scored 100 in sociology, political science, economics, and physical education. Sharing preparation tips, he said the mantra is “continuous study with full concentration" and regular revisions. “One cannot be a topper with just a two-month study; one has to toil for years to become a topper," he said.

Aishaani Vaidya

The class 12 topper of 2021, from Army Public School, Noida, Aishaani had scored 499 out of 500. She got a perfect 100 in English, Economics, Computer Science, and Psychology. Mathematics was the only subject in which she lost a mark. Last year, CBSE had canceled the final exams and the results were prepared on the basis of an alternative formula which also include internal exams.

She had to resort to online classes like others. “Online learning has been difficult. However, I don’t think every child had the privilege to do so. We had our teachers by our side who really helped us with our education. If teachers don’t help you with your learning then it becomes all the more difficult," says Aishaani.

Tushar Singh

Tushar Singh from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr scored a 500/500 in Class 12 in 2020 in the arts stream. He did not take any tuition. The results were announced through internal assessment as CBSE had to cancel the exam that year as well due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He had a more relaxed approach to studies. “I didn’t follow any strict routine while studying. I just studied around 7 hours a day," he said.

Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla

In 2019, Karishma Arora and Hansika Shukla emerged as the joint toppers. Both of them secured 499 marks each. Karishma hails from Muzaffarnagar was also the first student from her city to top the CBSE Class 12 exams. It was her “meticulous planning" throughout the year that helped her achieve the score, said she. She also gave time to Kathak which acted as a de-stressor for her. Meanwhile, Hansika divided her syllabus into chapters and topics. She even read newspapers to know about current affairs as well.

