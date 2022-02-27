Home / News / education-career /  CBSE Term 2 Exams, Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: All You Need to Know
CBSE Term 2 Exams, Term 1 Results LIVE Updates: All You Need to Know

Once announced, the results will be available on CBSE's official portals -- cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

February 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022 12:01 IST

CBSE term 1 board exams result: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or install the app

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available in the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, etc. Create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Step 6: Click on the CBSE class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CBSE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

Feb 27, 2022 12:00 IST

CBSE term 1 board exams result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE — cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the class you want to view the result for on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number, school or centre number, date of birth, and so on.

Step 4. Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Feb 27, 2022 11:58 IST

Feb 27, 2022 15:15 IST

Feb 27, 2022 15:15 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release classes 10 and 12 term 1 board exam results soon. Once announced, the results will be available on CBSE’s official portals — cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board is, however, yet to confirm the official result date.

Apart from the official websites, the results will be made available at DigiLocker and Umang app. It can also be accessed via SMS using the student’s application id. More than 30 lakh students had registered for the exam. The board will not declare any pass or fail this time.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the date sheet for term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The theory exams will start from April 26. The practical exams will begin on March 2 and will continue 10 days ahead of the theory exams. Students will have to go to their respective schools to take their CBSE board exams 2022 practicals.

The passing criteria for both classes 10 and 12 are 33 per cent marks overall as well as separately. This time, the board will not declare pass or fail. It is only after the final result — which will be a combination of the term 1, term 2, internals and practicals — that the merit list will be released.

