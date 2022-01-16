CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper Released, Know Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers of the term II classes 10, 12 board exams 2022 on the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in. The marking scheme has also been released with the sample papers for each subject. The sample question papers contain the type of questions, choices, marks, and format of the exam. The CBSE is likely to conduct the term II exams in March-April.

While the CBSE term I featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs), term II will contain short and long type questions. The question papers for term II will feature some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

>Also read| After CISCE, CBSE Asks Schools to Encourage Vaccination Among Teens

Advertisement

“The Sample Question Papers for Term II Examination of Classes X and XII for the session 2021-22 are now available at CBSE website www.cbseacademic.nic," reads the official notice.

The board had earlier said that the term II exams will be held only if the Covid-19 situation is conducive. The final results will be prepared on the basis of term I, term II, internal assessments, and practicals, however, if the second term exams are not conducted, the term I, internals, and practicals will be considered for preparing the final results.

>Read| Will Omicron Delay Board Exams 2022? From UP Board to CBSE, Here’s Latest Update

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had earlier that the number of students failing the board exams would also be lowered this time as, after the first term, students will be able to better evaluate themselves and know how much they need to prepare for the second term.

Meanwhile, the CBSE is expected to release the term 1 results soon at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Although the board is yet to give any official confirmation, the class 10 and 12 term II results can be expected to release in the coming week. The term I results will only consist of the marks of the students. No students will be receiving a pass, fail, repeater, or compartment grade, the board had said earlier. The final CBSE board exams 2022 result with the merit list will be released after the term 2 exams get over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.