CBSE to Announce Results Even if Student Skipped One of Two Term Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will compute results for students, even if they have missed either term 1 or term 2 board exams, the board said while addressing schools during a special webinar session held ahead of the term 2 board exams. The term 2 board exams for both classes 10 and 12 students will begin on April 26 and over 35 lakh students will be appearing for the boards this year.

Students who have not appeared for the term 1 exams, will still be allowed to appear for term 2 exams. These students will get their results like every other student. This will also be true if a student failed to take term 2 exams, however, there needs to be a substantial reason for not appearing for the exams. If the reasons are justified, CBSE will find a way to calculate the result for such students.

CBSE is yet to announce the formulae for calculating results. The result will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. The exact weightage of the three components is not announced. Board will tweak the formula accordingly if students have not been able to appear for any one of the two exams.

If a student is absent in both term 1 and term 2, then the board will not be able to compute results for the students. Such students will have to appear for the exam next year. Earlier there was a demand to allow such students to take compartment exams, however, the board is considering holding compartment exams for all subjects on the same day, hence absentees will not be able to take compartmental exams as a substitute.

Covid-19 Stuents Allowed to Take Exam

Even if a student is positive for covid-19 they would be allowed to take the exam, however, they will have to sit in an isolated exam centre. Further details regarding the same will be shared with the students. In case any student or their parents have caught the virus, they will have to inform the authorities.

This is the first time that CBSE is holding exams twice a year. The term 1 exams have already been held and term 2 exams will begin soon. The term 1 exams were held in MCQ format and term 2 will be the first-ever written exam held in nearly two years. This is special for both schools and students as they would be appearing for written exams.

CBSE said that it is “working for students" and in all cases will try to find out the “best" that could be done to ensure students are not at a loss.

CBSE will also have other covid-19 precuations. Students will be allowed to sit in socially-distance forms. A total of 18 students will be allowed to sit in one exam hall. Each exam hall will have two invigilators. CBSE will have different sets of question papers during exams, however, the board will try to ensure that the difficulty levels of all sets are at a par.

