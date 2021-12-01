CBSE to Take 'Strict Action' Against Paper Setter for Asking Question on Gujarat Violence in Class 12 Sociology Exam

The CBSE class 12 board exams sociology exam held asked questions to name the political party under whose regime the Gujrat violence took place. The question asked in the CBSE term 1 exam held today is being referred to as ‘inappropriate’ and the board has said that it will take ‘strict action against those responsible for asking the question.

The question stated, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2022 took place under which government?" under which given options were congress, democratic, BJP, and Republican. Students had to select the right option and encircle it in the OMR sheet.

Soon after the exam, CBSE issued a public statement calling the question against its guidelines. “A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons," said CBSE.

Based on the reactions of students, the CBSE sociology exam had two tricky questions in the assertion reasoning type questions‘ section. The class 12 exams will continue till December 21. The next paper will be held on December 3 for English.

On December 1, CBSE has conducted the first class 12 exams under board exams 2022. For Board exams 2022, the question paper pattern has changed. This year there will be two exams. Currently, term 1 exams are being held. In term 1 board exams only MCQ or multiple choice based questions are asked.

CBSE question papers are now not just based on books or rote learning but also to assess the critical thinking and understanding of students, the board had said earlier about its new exam pattern.

