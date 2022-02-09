CBSE to UP Boards to RBSE: Know Status of Board Exams 2022, Result Dates

With a dip in Covid-19 cases across the country, many state governments are mulling to go ahead with the board exams 2022. While some of the state and central boards have already held term 1 board exams and their results are expected soon, for some boards, term 2 exam dates are awaited. Many boards are also holding annual exams, like usual and have released their timetable. Here’s the latest status on board exams 2022 on exam dates and patterns:

>Karnataka: The Karnataka PUC II or class 12 board exams will be held in a paper-based format from April 16 and continue till May 5, while the exams for SSLC class 10 will commence from 28 March 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022. Recently, the Karnataka board released the model test papers 2022.

Advertisement

The exams for PUC II will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. The state board had divided the exams into two semesters this year. The department of education has decided to go ahead with annual exams.

>Also read| From Postponed Practicals to Take-home Pre-boards, How Board Exams Changed in 2022

>Maharashtra: Amidst demand from scores of students to conduct offline board exams, the State government has recently announced that it will stay firm on its decision to conduct offline class 10, 12 board 2022 exams. As per the schedule, the SSC exams are scheduled to take place from March 15 to April 4, 2022 and HSC theory exams will be held from March 4 to March 30, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts — from 10:30 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will have objective type questions and the final result will be calculated on the basis of the final exam, internals, and practical.

>Read| Cancel Board Exams 2022, Demand Students as Covid Cases Increase

Advertisement

Recently the board has also released the question bank for students to prepare for the exams.

>Bihar: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is also conducting offline exams for class 10 or matric and class 12 or intermediate board exams in February. The intermediate annual exam that has started from February 2 and will continue till February 14, 2022, in two groups.

While the matric exams will be held from February 17 to 24, the inter exams will have already began. The exams are held for three hours five minutes and feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Advertisement

>Uttar Pradesh: Due to the Uttar Pradesh polls, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely going to conduct the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 post the election in offline mode. UPMSP earlier had stated that the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 will be organised between February to March. The practical exams are likely to begin from the third week of February, and the theory exams from the fourth week of March, however the government had later said that the board exams might be held after the elections are over. A final date sheet is yet to be released. UPMSP had divided the board exams 2022 into two terms just like CBSE.

Advertisement

>Rajasthan: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has recently announced to conduct offline exams. As per the schedule, the board examination for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be conducted on March 3. The practical exams for class 12 were conducted on January 17.

>Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is considering holding matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations at home centres. This means students will get to take exams at their respective schools. Class 10 and 12 examinations are likely to be held in the last week of March. The exam date is likely to be announced by JAC this week.

Advertisement

>Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the tentative dates to conduct the TS inter first-year and second-year exams. The theory exams will be held from April 20 to May 9 for first-year students while for the second-year students exams will be held from March 23 to April 8. In a recent news, TSBIE debunked a fake news of practical exams being canceled. The board said that said that this is an incorrect information. TSBIE has confirmed that the board has not issued any such proposal either to cancel Telangana inter public exams 2022 or to award marks without holding them, claim media reports.

>Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE had announced that class 10 exams will begin from February 18 up to March 10 and class 12 exams from February 17 up till March 12. The practical exams will begin on February 12 and continue till March 31 along with the theory exam. The pre-boards are being held from January 20 in the take-home mode. The exams were scheduled to be held in the offline mode but later shifted to take-home due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. The final exam date sheet and exam pattern are likely to be announced by the board soon.

>Andhra Pradesh: The state government is likely going to conduct an intermediate public exam in April. The dates are yet to be released, as per the Board secretary the schedule for the board exams along with other exams will be released soon.

>CBSE: The date sheet for the class 10, 12 term II exam has not been released yet by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, it is expected that the term two class 10, 12 exams will be begin in April, while the term two particles will be in March. The term II will have some internal choices as well as subjective and case-based questions. The exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

>CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is likely to conduct the board exams 2022 in March-April. The exact exam dates and pattern is yet to be released by the board.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.