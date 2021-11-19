Board Exams 2022: Know Which States Will Have Boards Twice This Year

Board exams 2022 will not be like any boards held earlier. This year, both class 10 and class 12 exams will be held twice, well, for most boards. After the biggest central board - CBSE announced to hold board exams twice in one year, many states have followed suit. For the first time ever, students will be appearing for boards in November-December.

Last year due to the pandemic situation, most state and central boards were cancelled and children were proponed without examination, but this year, many state boards have now have decided to take offline exams. While you may be occupied with your studies, we will sum up some of the information regarding the exams and their schedule.

>West Bengal: This year West Bengal’s education department has decided to conduct class 10 and class 12 boards in offline mode in March-April next year following Covid-19 safety protocols. Unlike CBSE, West Bengal will hold only one annual exam.

Madhyamik or class 10 exams, will take place from March 7 to 16 in around 4800 venues. While, Uchcha Madhyamik or class 12 exams will be held between April 2 and 20.

This year, unlike the old tradition, Uchha Madhyamik (12 class examination) will be conducted in ‘home centres’, the students’ respective schools, Madhyamik (10 class exam) will be held as usual in other schools under the WBBSE.

>Telangana: Recently, the intermediate first-year or class 11 exams in Telangana for the year 2019-20 took place from October 25- November 3, 2021. The exam took place amidst the widespread criticism as these students were already promoted to calss 12 without exams. The state government, however, decided to go ahead with the exams, as they said that if this year due to covid situation, exams are not conducted for the second year there will be no method to evaluate students.

The result process is expected to be completed within a week and will likely be out by the end of this month. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said about 4.58 lakh students appeared for the exams at 1,768 centres across the state. For the TS State second-year exams dates are yet to be released. The exams are likely to take place in around March 23 as usual.

>Bihar: The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has reportedly, decided that the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2022 will be held twice. The first term exams in February 2022. This year board exam pattern will also undergo significant changes to test the intellectual capacity of students.

The exact date sheet will be released soon on the state board’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Already the state board has concluded the Class 10 board exam registrations and released a dummy admit card on the official portal.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Class 10 and class 12 timetable in January 2022, tentatively. Rajasthan Board will hold the board exams twice this year. The RBSE 10th timetable 2022 will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan board 10th and 12th exam date 2022 will be released in the form of a PDF file. Last year, the exams were scheduled to be held from May, but the exams have been cancelled due to Covid.

>Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the Jharkhand board matric or class 10 term 1 examination from December 7 while the intermediate examination will begin on December 9. The council has already started the preparation for the examination and a detailed datasheet is expected to be released by next week at the official website at jac.nic.in.

The Jharkhand board exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a two-term pattern. For the two-term examination, the syllabus has been equally divided into two parts for each term. The first term exam will be based only on the first half of the syllabus and the remaining will be covered in the second part of the examination scheduled to be conducted between March 10 to 25 next year.

A similar pattern has also been adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to avoid the complications in exam conduction and evaluation in case of the possibility of another wave of COVID-19.

