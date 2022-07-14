CBSE Versus CISCE: How Have Both Central Boards 10th, 12th Results Been Over The Years

Almost all of the state boards have announced their results, however, the two central boards — the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) — are yet to make the announcements. It is likely that the result dates for both these boards will be announced by this month.

While the ICSE and ISC results are expected to be announced by July 16, the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results will take a little longer and is likely to be out by July-end. Both the central boards are expected to follow similar assessment modules. Both the boards tend to follow similar routes.

CISCE Changes Policy to be in Sync With CBSE

Last year when board exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, CISCE had last year given an option to its class 10 and class 12 students to select if they want to appear for written exams or want a no-exam assessment, however, CISCE later changed it assessment policy to match that of CBSE.

For this year too, earlier CISCE had earlier decided to give online and offline options to students, however, it later announced to have exams in offline mode only and changed datesheet. The decision to hold offline exams came after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. The number of students who appear for CISCE is lesser than that of CBSE board exams.

Both CBSE and CISCE decided to divide this year’s exams into two parts covering 50 per cent of the syllabus in each term and backtracked to annual exams in 2023.

CBSE vs CISCE: Which Board Performed Better in 10th

Despite having a similar pass percentage and result calculating formula, CISCE tends to perform better than CBSE. Last year too, all students passed CISCE 10th and 99.04% passed CBSE. Both the boards have been seeing an increase in pass percentage, however, in the past four years, the pass percentage for CISCE has not dropped below 98% while for CBSE it has been around 90%.

Year CBSE 10th ICSE 2021 99.04% 100% 2020 91.46% 99.34% 2019 91.1% 98.54% 2018 86.7% 98.51%

A similar trend could be seen for class 12 exams too where ISC students tend to perform better than CBSE 12th.

Year CBSE 12th ISC 2021 99.37% 99.3% 2020 88.78% 97.8% 2019 83.40% 96.52% 2018 83.01% 96.21%

The pass percentage has seen an improvement over the past few years for both CBSE and CISCE. After last year’s best-ever results, this year it is likely to decline. In the term 1 results announced earlier this year, the pass percentage was not announced. A huge dip is unlikely, though as students have to pass both sessions combined.

CBSE, CISCE Toppers & Highest Marks

For the past two years, CBSE did not release the list of toppers or merit list. This was because the exams were not held in 2021, and in 2020, the board exams had to be stopped mid-way due to the pandemic. The merit list will now be released this time after a gap of two years. In 2021, however, among the students who secured the highest marks were Amrutanshi Mohanty, Sriram Patnaik, Dhruvi Singh, and Kushagra Mishra, all of whom had scored 99.8 per cent. The class 12 topper was Hiteshwar Sharma from the arts stream with 99.8 per cent. Almost 14 lakh students had registered for the class 12 boards.

In 2020, the class 10 toppers were Shirija Chabra and P Harini with 99.8 per cent and in class 12, Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh grabbed the highest marks with 100 per cent marks.

In CISCE most states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Telangana have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage for both ICSE and ISC.

In 2021, however, Sharini Venkatasubramanian from Bengaluru got 99.75 per cent in the science stream, which was the highest marks. Sambhav Bhirani from commerce stream got 98.50 per cent and Anushka Vinay Kumar from the humanities stream secured 98.25 per cent.

In 2020 too, the toppers list was not announced. In 2019, Juhi Rupesh Kajaria of Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, and Manhar Bansal of Little Flower Convent School, Muktsar got the first rank with 99 per cent rank and Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Vibha Swaminathan got full marks.

