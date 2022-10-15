CBSE v/s CISCE: Know How the Central Boards Performed in 10th, 12th, What Will be New Exam Pattern

In the last two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both the central boards — CBSE and CISCE — had changed there exam pattern and result calculation formula. This year, the board exams were held in two terms for the first time. For 2023, the Central Board of Secondary Education said it will be going back to one single final exam just like in pre-pandemic times and so does Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

In 2022, the pass percentage in CBSE result has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for class 12. In the CISCE results, the pass percentage among class 12 students was 99.76 per cent and among class 10 students, it was 99.98 per cent. CBSE and CISCE had divided the board exams into two parts in 2022 and no exams in 2020 and 2021. Both the boards have been seeing an increase in pass percentage, however, in the past four years, the pass percentage for CISCE has not dropped below 98 per cent while for CBSE it has been around 90 per cent.

CBSE Results Over The Years

YEAR 10TH 12TH 2022 94.40% 92.71% 2021 99.04% 99.37% 2020 91.46% 88.78% 2019 91.10% 83.40%

CISCE Results Over The Years

YEAR 10TH 12TH 2022 99.98% 99.38% 2021 100% 99.3% 2020 99.34% 97.8% 2019 98.54% 96.52%

For the computation of CICSE board exam results 2022, the board had given equal weightage to both semester 1 and semester 2 board exams. Further, it said that it will mark students as absent who missed either of the two terms entirely. It was mandatory for students to take both semester 1 and semester 2 exams.

While CBSE had given more weightage to term 2 results after the term 1 results were marred by errors and cheating scandals, however, it did not give any statement on the controversies. CBSE said, “predominant feedback received after term 1 exams was that students were unable to perform to their full potential." The board further added, “feedback for term 2 exams was more positive, with satisfactory performance being expressed by students." In the final result, term 1 exams were given 30 per cent while the term 2 results were given 70 per cent weightage. Further, for the practical exams, students got each term and term 2 practical got equal weightage.

In 2021, with regards to the class 10 exam, CBSE considered best of three subjects and the average of it was taken into consideration while formulating the class 12. CBSE had adopted the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students of the CBSE class 12 board. According to the attorney general, 30 per cent of weightage will be given to the final result of class 10th and 11th examination, and 40 per cent weightage will be provided to the pre-board exam of class 12th.

CBSE, CISCE New Exam Pattern

For 2023, there will also be a change in the exam pattern with more internal choices being offered by CBSE. This will make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus.

The exams will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. CBSE will hold the classes 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15 onwards. The exam datesheet will be released 45 days to a month before the board exams begin. While CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023.

