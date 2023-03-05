Home » News » education-career » CCTV Cameras to Be Installed at 15,584 Punjab Govt Schools, Says Minister Harjot Singh Bains

The Punjab government will install CCTV cameras at staterun schools to ensure safety of students, according to a statement

PTI

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 17:05 IST

Punjab, India

With this, 80 per cent Punjab government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, Bains said (Representative image)

The Punjab government will install CCTV cameras at state-run schools to ensure safety of students, according to a statement. Rs 26.40 crore has already been released for the project, which will cover 15,584 government schools in Punjab, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

With this, 80 per cent Punjab government schools will be equipped with CCTV cameras, Bains said.

The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is working continuously for the welfare of students, he added.

first published: March 05, 2023, 17:02 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 17:05 IST
