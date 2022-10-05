CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 250 Project Engineer Posts, Salary Up to Rs 7.11 Lakhs, No Age Limit, No Application Fee

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has invited applications from candidates to apply for Project Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of CDAC at cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation.

The enrollment period began on October 1 and will last until October 20, 2022. Details about eligibility, the selection procedure, and other matters are provided below. As per the notification, the places of Posting for the job will be in the following cities, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh.

CDAC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Only those who pass the initial screening based on their academic records and other criteria listed in the online application will be considered for the next stage of the hiring process. The initial during for the post is for 3 years, as per the job posting notification.

CDAC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Those who want to apply must be graduates of an AICTE/UGC-approved institution, institute, or university. It is mandatory for the candidate to submit proof of the percentage (%) issued by the university/institution/college and awarded class along with the degree certificate in the event that any university/institution/college uses an evaluation system of CGPA/DGPA/OGPA or letter grade, wherever applicable. Further, the candidates should have 0 – 4 years of relevant experience for the post.

Age Limit: As per the notice, there is no age limit for the applicants.

CDAC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must note that there is no application fee is charged by C-DAC for applying to this advertisement.

CDAC Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those who will get selected for the job will get a salary of Rs 8.49 LPA to Rs 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered a higher salary as per policy).

