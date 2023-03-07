CEED 2023 Result to Release Today, Check How to Download Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 result today, March 7. Once declared, the results will be made available to the candidates online at ceed.iitb.ac.in. To access the result, candidates will have to log in using their registered email id and password on the candidate portal.

The exam was conducted by IIT Bombay for students seeking admission to the Master of Design (MDes) and Doctor of Design (DDes) - PhD courses offered by participating institutes. “The CEED 2023 Score Card can be downloaded from March 11, 2023 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result," reads the information on the official website. It is important to note that the CEED 2023 scorecard cannot be used as proof of date of birth, category or disability status.

CEED 2023: Steps to Download Result

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter your email id and password on the space provided.

Step 4: The CEED 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the result.

IIT Bombay conducted the CEED 2023 exam on January 22. The institute released the final answer key, along with the question paper on January 30. The draft key was released on January 24.

Qualifying in exam does not guarantee admission to any programme. To be eligible for admission, candidates must apply for admission and fulfil other requirements such as tests and/or interviews of the respective institutes. Moreover, the announcement for admission to the postgraduate (PG) courses in design will be notified separately by these respective institutes. IIT Bombay has also revised syllabus of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 session.

Read all the Latest Education News here