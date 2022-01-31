CEED, UCEED 2022 Final Answer Key Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer key of CEED and UCEED 2022 today, January 31. While the CEED 2022 answer key will be available at ceed.iitb.ac.in, the UCEED 2022 answer key will be released at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED result will be released on March 8 and the CEED on March 10.

Candidates must note that using the final answer they can calculate their probable scores, however, the option of raising objection was only available when the preliminary answer key was released. IIT Bombay had released the preliminary answer key on January 25 and the option to raise objection was available till January 27. The final answer key will consist of the changes as per the objections raised by the candidates. On the basis of the final answer, the IIT will release the result.

>CEED, UCEED 2022: How to check final answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website of UCEED/CEED

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the CEED or UCEED final answer key link

Step 3 – Log in with the required credentials

Step 4. Download the final answer key of the CEED 2022 or the UCEED 2022 for further use

The UCEED and CEED 2022 exams were held on January 23 from 9 am to 12 noon. The exams had two parts — A and B. The final score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A and 75 per cent weightage to Part B.

CEED and UCEED are entrance exams for designing courses at the IITs. Through UCEED, candidates are shortlisted for admission to BDes courses in IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ). While those who clear CEED will be eligible to get admission to MDes (Master of Design) or Phd programmes. The UCEED and CEED score will be valid for one year from the date of declaration of result.

