CEED, UCEED 2023 Draft Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objection

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the respective websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in, and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against the CEED, UCEED answer keys up till January 26, up to 5 pm. Both the UG and PG exams were conducted on January 22. The results will be released on March 7. The final answer key will be released after taking into consideration the objections raised against the final answer key.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Answer Key: How to download, raise objection

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEED or UCEED

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CEED, and UCEED answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

Step 5: Select the question against which you want to raise objection

Step 6: Submit supporting documents. “If you would like to send a document or a file, then you need to save the document/file to your drive account (Google, OneDrive, DropBox) etc and the link for the same can be given in the space provided for the same," reads the official notice.

Step 7: Pay fees, submit

Step 8: Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use.

The CEED and UCEED exams are administered for entry into the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes across IITs. The IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Master of Design (MDes) and Ph.D. programmes to qualifying students, while the IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.

