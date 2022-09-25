CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched, Registrations for Design Courses From Sept 30

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2023 and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 websites have been launched today, September 24. The detailed schedule for the CEED, UCEED 2023 exams has also been released today. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will accept the CEED and UCEED 2023 application forms from September 30. Candidates can register for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in and for UCEED 2023 exam through the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in.

For entry into the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes, the CEED and UCEED exams are administered. Before completing the UCEED and CEED 2023 registration process, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria. In order to apply for the UCEED exam, candidates must pass the Class 12 exam. While applicants for the CEED exam must finish a three-year degree, diploma, or postgraduate degree programme.

Students can make a note that this year CEED and UCEED exam fees have been increased to Rs 3600 for General category candidates and Rs 1800 for SC/ ST/ PwD/ Female candidates.

CEED and UCEED 2023: How To apply?

Step 1. Go to the official websites of CEED- ceed.iitb.ac.in, UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2. Next, find and click on the registration process link.

Step 3. Fill in the required details, and upload the essential documents.

Step 4. Then, pay the application fee in online mode.

Step 5. Submit the completed CEED, and UCEED 2023 application form, and take the printout for further use.

Candidates who are interested and qualified are urged to visit the UCEED 2023 website, uceed.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, select the “UCEED 2023 registration" link (once the link is activated). The screen will change to a new page. Register yourself now, then fill out the application.

The IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Master of Design (MDes) and Ph.D. programmes to qualifying students, while the IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, and IIITDM Jabalpur all offer Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes.

