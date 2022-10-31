Celebrate December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas: UGC to Colleges

The University Grants Commission has instructed all higher education institutions to observe a ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Divas’ on December 11. In an official notice, dated October 28, the UGC stated that the day is to create “language harmony" and a supportive atmosphere for learning Indian languages. The commission wrote to vice-chancellors and principals of all universities and colleges in this regard after recommendations of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, which was formed last year by the education ministry.

The letter stated, “there is a need to create ‘language harmony’, to develop a conducive environment for learning more and more Indian languages apart from mastering one’s own mother tongue, and an attitude and aptitude to love and enjoy the neighbouring language."

It went on to say that learning/speaking another Indian language should be made a pleasant and memorable experience.

The Bhasha committee proposed the date December 11 as ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas’ or ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ as it marks the birth anniversary of poet Subramania Bharati, a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry. Subramania Bharati wrote songs to stimulate patriotism during the Independence movement.

“To strengthen multilingualism, to encourage people to learn more languages and to make people experience unity in diversity, it is recommended to observe Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas and celebrate it as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav," Chamu Krishna Shastry, the chairperson of the language committee as saying by Hindustan Times.

The central government will also be establishing 22 Bhasha Kendras (language centres) to promote Indian languages.

UGC has also shared a concept note of the proposal, outlining how universities and colleges will commemorate the day through competitions, games, exhibitions, and other activities. They will felicitate students who know multiple languages or can read the scripts of major Indian languages.

The expected outcomes of this occasion include increased cultural awareness and inclusivity among individuals and society, a boost to technology adaptation to Indian languages, and sparking a debate and exploring the academic, cultural, and economic benefits of using more and more Indian languages in all walks of life.

