Celebrities Post Pics in Swimsuits Stating 'Take That Xavier's', Support Professor Sacked Over Instagram Photos

Kolkata’s prestigious St Xavier’s University has given a wobbled to the liberal mass of Kolkata after the news became viral lately that an assistant professor of the university was enforced to resign for posting pictures in swimsuit on Instagram, and that too before she joined the university. Ever since then, people on social media burst into criticism. Social media platform, Facebook, has been abuzz with the hashtag ‘Take That Xaviers’ (#takethatxaviers) for the past two days.

Netizens are clearly explaining that no one else has the right to their own body and on apparel. The who’s who of Kolkata are also included on the list like mental health activist Ratnaboli Ray, psychologist Payoshni Mitra, former president and one-time SFI leader Anisha Pal, actor Bidipta Chakraborty and others.

Ratnaboli Ray started a campaign on Facebook on Wednesday. Posting a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, she wrote, “Kanchkola". She added according to her opinion, “Teacher’s attire is a personal choice, students shouldn’t get bothered about that. An institution who does not understand this, need to extent their periphery". She also requested other people of the society to raise their voice and post pictures in swimsuits.

Psychologist Payoshni Mitra posted a picture on Facebook of her mother and daughter while dipping in a sea. She wrote there, ‘We are three generations in a swimsuit. We also love to post pictures of ourselves on social media. I will continue posting more pictures soon.’ She also showed gratitude Ratnaboli Roy, for starting the campaign.

Anisha Pal, former president and one time SFI leader also posted a picture of herself wearing a bikini, quoting French poet Hélène Sextus, she wrote “Censor the body and you censor breath and speech at the same time. Write yourself. Your body must be heard" Below she added a thank you note for Ratnabali Roy, who make the initiative vocal. Anisha also used hashtag ‘Take That Xaviers’ (#takethatxaviers) in her post.

The film fraternity is not behind. Bidipta Chakrobarty, a popular Bengali actress also posted her picture along her elder-daughter in swimsuit. She used hashtag, ‘My Body My Rights’. She expressed her gratitude to Ratnabali Roy and Payoshni Mitra. Another Tollywood actress, Rupsa Guha is also vocal about the campaign. She has also uploaded her portrait in swimsuit using the hashtag, ‘Take That Xaviers’ (#takethatxaviers). In 21st century, when women are travelling to moon, some are facing harassment regarding clothing, which once again proved the inherent patriarchy.

