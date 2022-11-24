Celebrity Education: A School Drop-out, Cristiano Ronaldo Recruited by Manchester United at Age 16

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to part ways with Manchester United as both parties ended their partnership by mutual agreement with immediate effect. Ronaldo, who made a comeback to Old Trafford last year, had a tough start to the season as his tussle with manager Erik Ten Hag became the talk of the town.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of the most famous footballer in the world in a very short period of time, but has went through a lot of struggle in his life to get to this position. Let us check his educational qualification and his journey to becoming a well-known football player:

Early life and family background

Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Portugal on February 5, 1985, to Jose Dinis Aveiro, who served as a horticulturist in the township. Eva Maria Dos Santos was his mother’s name, and she used to cook at other’s residences. Ronaldo was born into a low-income family. He has a brother and two sisters.

Education

Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive proper schooling. Ronaldo is claimed to have thrown a chair at one of his school instructors when he was 14 years old, for which he was dismissed from the school. At the same time, Ronaldo has loved football since he was a youngster and wanted to make a profession out of it, so he dropped out of school in the middle of his studies. Ronaldo’s family backed him up in his choice to drop out of school.

Football career

By the age of ten, Cristiano was something of a local soccer celebrity. Less than six years later, at the age of sixteen, he was recruited by Manchester United for a contract totaling 12 million pounds. The footballer went on to win FIFA World Player of the year, the ballon d’or, and the coveted golden boot. Cristiano Ronaldo has played for various teams throughout his tenure, including Manchester United, Sporting FC, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

