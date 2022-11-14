Celebrity Education: After Being Homeschooled, Nehru Got Degrees in Law, Natural Science

Every year, India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14. After the passing of Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru, India’s first prime minister, this day was chosen to be observed as Children’s Day. On November 14, Jawaharlal Nehru celebrated his birthday.

Nehru was a strong supporter of children’s rights and an inclusive education system that makes information available to everyone. He held that everyone’s well-being should be prioritised because children are a nation’s future and the cornerstone of a civilization. On this day, let us know more about our first prime Minster and his qualifications.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born into a Kashmiri Brahman family. Motilal Nehru, his father, was a well-known lawyer and an advocate for Indian independence. He was also one of Mahatma Gandhi’s well-known associates. Out of Motilal Nehru’s four children, two of which were girls, Jawaharlal Nehru was the oldest.

From the time he was little till he was 14, Nehru had private instruction at home. He then went to England to attend Harrow School at the age of fifteen. Two years later, he attended Trinity College in Cambridge and graduated with honours in the natural sciences. He had completed his barrister studies at London’s Inner Temple.

According to multiple sources, when Nehru was in England for seven years, he always felt quite disoriented. In his letters written to his father he has expressed his disorientation. He said that he always felt that he is in a half home neither in England nor in India. In one of his letter to his father he said, “I have become a queer mixture of East and West, out of place everywhere, at home now where". He returned to India sometime about in 1912 to discover India. Four years after his return to India, in March 1916, Nehru married Kamala Kaul.

