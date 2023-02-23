Harmanpreet Kaur is an Indian cricketer who serves as the captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team in all formats. She recently scripted history as she became the first player in the world - male or female - to appear in 150 matches in T20Is. Kaur is an all-rounder for the Indian women’s cricket team.

Harmanpreet Kaur was born on March 8, 1989 in Moga, Punjab, to Harmandar Singh Bhullar, a volleyball and basketball player, and Satwinder Kaur. Her father was once an aspiring cricketer. He was the first coach of Harman when she had begun playing the sport. Let us get to know her educational qualification.

Education Qualification

Harmanpreet started playing cricket when she joined Gian Jyoti School Academy which was 30 km away from her home. She was trained under Kamaldeesh Singh Sodhi. She moved to Mumbai in 2014 where she began working for the Indian Railways.

In 2018 Kaur was allegedly removed from her position as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after her degrees were found to be fake. However, she came out and defended herself saying all her degrees were legal.

Kaur says she completed her graduation through distance learning from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2009-11. Earlier, she was pursuing her graduation from a college in Jalandhar, where she did her first year. She says she migrated to another university as her cricket schedule and the examination dates used to clash. Harmanpreet studied sociology, political science, English and general awareness.

On the basis of her graduation certificate, she took admission for a post-graduation course in a different university, but could never take her exams because of overseas tournaments.

Cricket Career

Harmanpreet Kaur used to play with men in the formative days of her career. She started her international cricket career at the age of 20 against Pakistan in the 2009 World Cup at Bradman Oval, Bowral in March 2009. She made her Twenty 20 debut in June 2009 against England in ICC Women’s World Twenty 20 at County Ground, Taunton.

She was previously the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team in 2012, and again since 2022 she is leading the team. She was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2017 for excellence in sports.

