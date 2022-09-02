Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was born on 11 August 1985 in Manama, Bahrain. She is considered to be one of the pleasant and magnetic personalities in Bollywood. She has managed to charm just about all of India, and her dance moves have gotten everyone grooving in the nightclubs.

Jacqueline Fernandez Family:

Jacqueline’s father, Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka and is a businessman by profession. At the same time, her mother Kim is Malaysian. According to reports, she has been an air hostess. Jacqueline also has two older brothers and a sister.

Jacqueline Fernandez Education:

Jacqueline Fernandez, famous for her million-dollar smile, did her early education at Sacred Heart School in Bahrain. After this, she did her graduation in Mass Communication from Sydney University. She received acting training from the John School of Acting.

Jacqueline Fernandez Career:

Jacqueline Fernandez hosted a TV show when she was only 14 years old while studying in school. Although she grew up in Bahrain and completed her studies in Australia, she started her modeling career in Sri Lanka. In the year 2006, she became Miss Sri Lanka. Later, she came to India for a modeling assignment but destiny had other plans and she was offered a Bollywood film.

Jacqueline Fernandez Affair:

Jacqueline Fernandez dated the Prince of Bahrain for a few years. According to media reports, both were in a serious relationship. After coming to Bollywood, she dated Sajid Khan for three years. However, due to the over-possessive nature of Sajid Khan, they broke up.

Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram:

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is very popular on social media. She has 6 crores and 31 lakh followers on Instagram. Jacqueline has also worked in some music videos and she runs an NGO in Sri Lanka. She is very fond of traveling, gymnastics, dancing, and swimming.

The Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating the Sukesh Chandrasekar case. Jacqueline has been linked to this case due to her connection to Sukesh’s wife, Leela Paul.

