Celebrity Education: Kiara Advani Studied Mass Communication, Wanted to Become an Actor Since Childhood

A well-known and popular Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani has emerged among the top names of actor of the current generation in a short span of time. With her upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal all set to hit the theaters tomorrow, here’s all you need to know about the educational qualification of the Bollywood diva, Kiara Advani.

Born in Mumbai on July 31, 1991, she attended the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai for her formal education before graduating at the Jai Hind College with bachelors in mass communication. Kiara excelled in school and had a grade point average of about 92 per cent in the class 12.

The actor pursued her parents’ advice and finished her mass communication bachelor’s degree, however, ever since her childhood, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor always wanted to become join Bollywood. During an interview the actor once admitted that she wanted to be an actor since she was just two years old. The actress took a few short acting sessions at Roshan Taneja’s institute and Anupam Kher’s acting school shortly after graduating.

Kiara is Sindhi from her dad’s side and Scottish, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish from her mother’s side. Before making her Bollywood debut, the actor changed her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani. She was requested to choose a screen name by Salman Khan because Alia Bhatt’s name might conflict with hers. Priyanka Chopra’s name from the film Anjaana Anjaani served as the inspiration for Kiara’s name. Another interesting fact about her is that the Advani family and actress Juhi Chawla are close friends and have been for many years, Kiara even refers to her as her aunt.

She has starred in numerous successful Bollywood films, including JugJugg Jeeyo, Kabir Singh, and Shamshera. The actress became well-known thanks to the web series Lust Stories and Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 film MS Dhoni - The Untold Story. She also recently featured in IMDb’s most popular actors of 2022.

