Deepika Padukone’s fans will be able to see her again on the big screen along with Shahrukh Khan, with whom Deepika started her Bollywood career. The teaser of Pathan was released on November 2. The movie marks a comeback for not just SRK but also for DP.

A big name today, Deepika Padukone has completed her education till 12th standard. She is not a graduate even though her parents wanted her to have a degree. She pursued her passion for modelling and acting at a young age. Deepika also sheds light on not being the brightest of students in her batch, academically.

Deepika Padukone: Early Life and Famiy

Deepika Padukone was born on 5 January 1986. However, very few people know that Deepika was not born in India, but in Copenhagen, Denmark. Her father Prakash Padukone has been an international-level badminton player. Her mother’s name is Ujjala Padukone. Deepika’s sister is Anisha Padukone, who is a professional golf player.

Deepika Padukone: Education

The hometown of Deepika Padukone is Bangalore and she also did her schooling from there. Deepika has studied at Sophia High School in Bangalore. After that, she did her intermediate studies at Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

Deepika did her BA in Sociology. To get a degree, she enrolled in the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi but she dropped out of the college soon. She also sheds light on the fact that she did enroll in the distance mode of education to complete her graduation, but failed.

Deepika Padukone: Sports Background

Deepika Padukone’s family background has been of sports. She herself has also been a great badminton player. But the dream of Bollywood took her away from the world of sports and now she has made a special mark in the entertainment industry.

Deepika Padukone: Career

To pursue a career in modeling and films, Deepika left college midway. In 2006, she worked in a Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. After this, in the year 2007, she made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’. She left a special impression on everyone’s hearts by becoming the actress of Shah Rukh Khan in her very first film. After this, Deepika continued to get films.

